NDPHC Develops 16 Injection Sub-Stations In N’East

The Niger-Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has constructed and handed over 16 injection distribution sub-stations to Yola DisCo to further boost electricity supply to Nigerians in the North-East zone.

The Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, disclosed this in Yola when he visited the Gov. Bindo Jibrilla of Adamawa.

Ugbo, who briefed the governor on the workings and various activities of NDPHC, said the company had also completed nine intervention electricity distribution projects across the region.

The managing director said NDPHC had been involved in developing National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) in generation, transmission and distribution value chain in the country.

He also said NDPHC had also embarked on the development of solar electricity for households, adding that the company had successfully deployed about 20,000 units of solar technology in the first phase of the project.

Ugbo revealed that the completed 16 injection sub-stations, comprising 1×7.5MVA 33/11KV and the intervention projects, had been handed over to Yola DisCo to boost supply of electricity to its customers in the region.

He listed the locations of the projects to include Mubi, Numan, Jabbi, Konar, Girei, Gashua, old power house, SPY, Dumne, Dima and Tinde Laro in Adamawa.

For Yobe, he said that the projects were sited in Potiskum, Damaturu, while Taraba and Gombe had theirs in Wukari, Jalingo , Riyal and Bauchi road.

For Borno and Bauchi states, he said the projects were stationed in Bama, Biu, Gombe road, and Misau road.

He said work was, however, slowed down for security reasons for the injection sub-station in Bama.

Ugbo further listed the intervention projects to include supply and delivery of transformers and distribution materials required for reconstruction and rehabilitation of vandalised power facilities in Maiduguri.

Rehabilitation of Damaturu-Buni-Yadi Gulani 33Kv Line and replacement of damaged transformer in Guijba and Gulani in Yobe and rehabilitation of 26.5Km 33kV injection sub-station with associated 11Kv line networks at Nguru.

According to Ugbo, the company has also extended electricity supply to three communities in Song Local Government of Adamawa.

“For Bauchi, the company intervened by constructing a 33KV LT lines, supplied and installed distribution transformers in eight communities in Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro council areas.

“It also extended electricity supply to four communities in the council areas.”

Ugbo also noted that other generation, transmission and distribution projects had been completed, while some were still under construction across the country, saying that NDPHC did not have any abandoned projects in the country.

He, however, decried the non utilisation of some of the completed distribution infrastructure by some DisCos, adding that the situation was resulting in the deterioration and vandalism of the infrastructure.

“There were projects that were completed before now that were not taken over by the DisCos, but we have gone to them and said to them, we can’t leave these projects idle.

“The projects were being vandalised , some of the parts are being stolen; we need you to start using this project to supply the communities light and they have come to say yes.

“We are approaching the DisCos one by one, saying, these are the projects; accept this project, and we are also carrying out repairs on the vandalised projects and paying for securing the projects.”

Jibrilla, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Martins Babale, said it was cheery that Adamawa was part of the board of NDPHC representing the North-East.

He said the state government was committed to infrastructure development in education, health, among other sectors, for the well being of the people.

He, however, said electricity was required to boost the various developmental initiatives of the government hence the need to work with NDPHC to further develop electricity infrastructure in the state and in the region.

He urged NDPHC to develop more power infrastructure in the region, adding that it would partner the company in solar energy development.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the management of NDPHC had begun the visit to board members in all the six-geo political zones to brief them on activities of the company.

The team had visited the governors representing South-East, North West and North-East on the board of the company with three more regions to visit.

One recurring remark and response from the governors and their representatives in the zones visited was a call for more projects in generation, transmission and distribution in their states and regions.