MFN President Urges Commonwealth Athletes To Be Focused

The President of Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN), Comrade Paul Egonu has urged athletes that won medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia to remain focused.

He also advised the coaches from different sports that won medals at the games to be more committed and ready to win more medals for the nation in future.

Comrade Egonu gave the advice in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday in Port Harcourt, saying that team Nigeria performance at the tournament was worthy of emulation and impressive.

Team Nigeria, at the just concluded commonwealth games in Gold Coast, Australia finished nineth position on the medal table with nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

Nigeria featured 67 athletes, in ten sports including basketball.

I want to say that team Nigeria finished the competition with enviable records at the XXI commonwealth games. We set new world record in powerlifting and participated in Rhythmic Gymnastics for the first time. This is besides, personal and season’s best records set by our athletes” Comrade Egonu said.

The president used the opportunity to join millions of Nigerians to commend the athletes who made the country proud.

“I keenly followed the team’s performance throughout the tournament with delight, and I commended their hard work, dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit which are truly worthy to emulate,” he stated.

Comrade Egonu thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Solomon Dalung, Permanent Secretary, Christian Ohaa and Director of Federation of Elites Athletes Department (FEAD) Tayo Oreweme over their support towards the impressive performance of team Nigeria

