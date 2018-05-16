‘Housing Nigerians, Mere Political Stunt’

A Stakeholder in real estate sector, Mrs Olu Omitayo, has described Government Policies on housing as mere political stunt.

Omitayo, an architect stated this in an interview with The Tide, in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

She said that government is actually interested in providing housing for its citizens, but lacks the political will to execute its plans.

The estate expert noted that government has not taken decisive steps by stamping its feet down on issues bothering on housing and ensuring a paradigm shift by taking critical action that would make housing a right and not a privilege.

She lamented that government has placed housing outside the top fire priority areas, and explained that with this mindset, the housing dreams of government would not be actualised.

She reasoned that if government attached importance to improving the welfare of its citizens, housing alone was capable of growing the nations economy to enviable levels, noting, that, ‘’it is the most compelling index in measuring the economic growth of any nation’’.

Omitayo also faulted the current mortgage system in the country, which she said at present has made funds easily accessible to individuals and advised that government should formulate policies that would make mortgage finance available and affordable to buyers.

She used the opportunity to call on professionals in the built industry to look unto ways of delivering affordable services to individuals who wish to own homes, adding,’’ we as architects are constantly looking fofr ways to making housing affordable by developing designs that were capable of reducing costs’’.