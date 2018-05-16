Gunmen Kill Tailor, Injure Others In Ughelli

Suspected gunmen on rampage in Ughelli community and its environs in Delta State in the early hours of yesterday, allegedly killed a 21-year-old tailor, identified as Idowu Kassim and injured four others in “sporadic shootouts”.

The incident is coming less than four days after two youths from Owevwen community, Ughelli North were shot dead with their remains hidden in a bush following a purported leadership tussle rocking the community.

It was gathered that Kassim was hacked down by stray bullet on his way to shop during the sporadic shootings by the hoodlums who were alleged to have been armed with sophisticated guns.

But the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammed Mustafa, while speaking with newsmen, said; “We have arrested some persons in connection with the act, and investigation is ongoing with a view to bring the culprits to book”.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that residents of Owevwen community in their numbers have allegedly fled their homes to other surrounding towns over fear of further reprisal attacks.

Sources said that after the remains of the two youths were discovered in the bush last Wednesday, other youths from the community mobilised, and combed the bush in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to book.

An elder of the community, Chief Edward Akporogun, who spoke to our correspondent, said; “Youths loyal to the community Chairman, Lucky Dietauvwe, upon getting information that a rival faction suspected to have carried out last Wednesday’s attack are camping, in an attempt to apprehend, and bring them to book, unfortunately, the youths were ambushed, leading to a shootout which resulted in the death of one person, while a second victim was reported to have lost his life at a private hospital, where he was rushed to, while several others sustained gunshot wounds.”