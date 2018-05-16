Group Advocates More Money For Amnesty Programme

African Global Development for Positive Change Initiative (ADI), a non governmental organisation has urged for increased budgetary allocation to the presidential Amnesty programme.

The group which said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, equally commended the president for the appointment of Professor Charles Dokubo as the new coordinator of the Amnesty Programme.

The President of the group, Prince Dan Mbachi said that increasing the budgetary allocation to the programme would enable it meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.

Mbachi who also stressed the need for the inclusion of non violent youths of the region in the presidential Amnesty programme stated that, doing so would go along way in improving peace in the region.

He also stressed the need for those already trained by the Amnesty office to be provided with the necessary tools and starter packs to put into practice what they had learnt.

“The amnesty office should be able to provide job opportunities for trainees and ex-militants to enable them to be fully engaged,” he said.

The ADI president who stressed the need for the programme to invest in agriculture where many of the ex-militants could be engaged to redirect their energies to boost food production for the region and the entire country.

According to him, the presidential Amnesty office must also work with governors of the Niger Delta States for the smooth implementation of the programme in the various states of the region.

While stressing the need for the programme to partner with various civil society organizations in the region, Mbachi said his group was ready to partner with the presidential Amnesty office to reach out to youths in the region.