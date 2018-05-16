Ghana U-20 Captain Eyes 2019 World Cup

Ghana U-20 captain Issahaku Konda says he wants to win the 2019 World Cup with Ghana and follow in the footsteps of Andre Ayew.

Ghana played out a goalless draw against Algeria in the second round of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations qualifiers this past weekend, and will be looking to seal progression into the next phase when they host the return match later this month.

“It was a tough game,” Konda explained. “Playing against Algeria away, who have scored five goals in two games, we knew they were going to be tough opponents at home with the support and home advantage.

“We came into the game with the philosophy that until we score, we won’t allow them to score. That is what we did right to get the draw even though we missed a lot of chances. We practised a lot on defending.”

The Black Satellites skipper added that he has dreams of winning the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland, emulating the Ghana team of 2009 which was led to the title by Ayew.

“First of all, when I had the call up to come to the national U-20 team, I had dreams that we could win the World Cup and replicated what the Dede Ayew team did in 2009 and fortunately I am also the captain and it has been my prayers and that of the players to repeat what Ayew’s side did in 2009 in 2019,” he said.

To reach next year’s World Cup, Ghana will have to first secure qualification for the U-20 AFCON in Niger and then reach the semfinals of the continental competition.