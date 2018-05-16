Firm Holds state Management Roundtable, Today

This year’s edition of the Nigerian Facilities Management Roundtable will hold in Lagos today. The conference, organised by Alpha Mead Group is themed: “Enabling Positive Experiences in a Post-Recession Real Estate Market”.

According to the Group Managing Director of the firm, Femi Akintunde, the conference seeks to highlight how facilities management plays an integral role in enabling positive experience for all stakeholders in the real estate value chain of FM service providers, customers, employees, government among others.

This year’s edition, according to the organisers, will take a clinical look at the infrastructure sector, especially with the increasing interests in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by both states and Federal Government.

The conference, he further explained, seeks to proffer aid to how employees’ can aid productivity and business profitability, including how landlords can attract the right tenants and retain them.

Other highlights at the conference will include how FM can help improve the experience in the healthcare space and rescue the country from the challenges of medical tourism

The keynote address will be delivered by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita. Other speakers include the Ag. Director General, Infrastructure Concessioning Regulatory Agency (ICRC), Mr. Chidi Izuwah; the Director General, Lagos State Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Office, Ope George; amongst others.