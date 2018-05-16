Family Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life

The family of Eghadivia in Rumuokwurusi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has raised alarm over continuous attacks on members of the family by unknown gunmen.

Mr Thywil Eghadivia, who spoke to newsmen recently said the continued attack on family members had forced some of his relatives to seek asylum and refuge outside the state and in foriengn lands.

Eghadivia lamented that one of his younger brother was being trailed by some hoodlums since last year.

He revealed that in November 2015,his younger brothers, Mr Oscar Alexander Eghadivia was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Igbo Etche road as he was heading home.

According to him, few days after, those who kidnapped his younger brother, Oscar Alexander Eghadivia demanded for a ramson of N4,000,000 (four million Naira) or his brother would be killed.

According to him, ” before he was taken away, the gunmen shot sporadically.

” He was released after payment of the sum of N500,000 ten days after. We have to cough out the said amount because they threatened to kill him”, he said.

He further narrated that his brother was released after they received the money which was dropped at Igwuruta.

” My brother was badly wounded and we were warned never to contact the police. Oscar could not stay back because of the truama he went through in the hands of the criminals.

He, however, noted that the recent happenings indicated that his family is at risk as he called for police protection.

Eghadivia also called on the state government and other security agencies to ensure that lives and property were secured, and stressed that his family was living in fear.