Cleric Tasks Christians On Faithful Service

The President, Women Missionary Union (WMU) of First Baptist Church, Boogu Deela in Kegbara Dere, Gokana Local Government Area, Biabeke Deele has urged mothers to be faithful and continue in their service to God.

Pastor Deele who stated this during 2018 Mothers Day celebration of the church thanked God for granting women the opportunity to celebrate 2018 mothers day celebration.

She eulogised mothers, describing them as nation builders.

Speaking on the topic “True Beauty”, Pastor Ubura Ugbara said, true beauty is like a rose flower that is attractive within.

Ugbara explained that, it was not the physical beauty such as braided hair, wearing of jewellry and fine clothing that count but the inner and unfailing beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit.

She also charged mothers to be submissive to their husbands in all things and fear God so that their beauty would be regarded as true one.

According to her, mothers should always train their children in the fear of God and also teach them especially the girl child, what true beauty is.

Rev. Nuatenape Legbara urged mothers to always engage in prayers to foster peace and development in the society and offered special prayers for mothers.

High point of the occasion was the presentation of gifts to women committed to activities, by the president of WMU, Mrs Biabeke Deele.

Baribuma Deele