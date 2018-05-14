We’re Restoring P H As Nigeria’s Garden City -Wike 

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration is working round the clock to restore the lost glory of  Port Harcourt as the nation’s Garden City.
Speaking after  an inspection of beautification gardens and roundabouts last Thursday night, Governor Wike, said that the new Port Harcourt would promote tourism and create wealth.
He said the loss of Garden City status negatively affected the Rivers State capital, hence his administration’s deliberate programme  to rebuild  infrastructure in Port Harcourt.
“Port Harcourt is known as the  Garden City of the nation, but it lost that status due to neglect in the past. What we are doing is to restore Port Harcourt to what it used to  be .
“We want to develop  the city beyond its previous position.  You can see all the roundabouts , the  roads, the gardens that are springing up in Port Harcourt. The aim is to develop a Port Harcourt that  will attract visitors and positively impact the economy “, he said
The governor commended all the contractors handling the beautification projects to revive Port Harcourt.
He said Rivers people appreciated the emerging beautiful Port Harcourt adding that even at night, residents gathered at different locations to celebrate Governor Wike for  the urban renewal.
He was accompanied on the inspection by the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah.

