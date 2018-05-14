VC Reads Riot Act To Lecturers …Holds Orientation For Post Graduate Students

The Vice Chancellor

of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Didia has threatened to sanction any lecturer or students who indulges in examination malpractices and sorting in exchange for unmerited marks and favour in the institution.

Didia gave this indication during the orientation programme organised by the university for 2017/2018 post graduates students held at the post-graduate school, recently.

The Vice Chancellor directed the board of post graduate school of the institution to comply with the school calendar to ensure that students do not stay beyond 18 months duration of their courses.

He charged the students to conduct themselves orderly and take their studies with the seriousness it deserves in other to achieve their aims and ambition in the university.

The VC while congratulating the newly admitted PGD students of the university, announced the lifting of ban on the post graduate students association which, according to him, was earlier suspended in the institution due to bad leadership in the association.

Earlier in his speech, the Dean of the Post Graduate School, Prof Nlerum Okogbule said 2,300 students were admitted for the 2017/2018 academic session, even as he commended the vice chancellor for his commitment in the transformation of the post graduate school.