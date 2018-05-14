VC Lauds Alumni For Project Delivery

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia has commended the Old Students Association of the University’s International Secondary School ISSI for investing in the university through the back to school project.

Didia made the commendation while unveiling the Back to School project built by the members of ISSI Old Students at the university campus in Port Harcourt, recently.

He stated that the project was a demonstration of the passion the former students of ISSI have for the school and teachers who had positively impacted their lives.

He opined that the back to school project had given the institution a face lift and described the gesture as the best gesture to appreciate the educational values the old students received while in the school.

Prof Didia commended the teachers at the ISSI for their steadfastness and commitment to their teaching assignment in the school and added that the quality of their teaching was reflected in the students’ performances in various competitions they represented the school.

He assured the management of the secondary school of his administration’s determination to restore the lost glory of the school.

In his speech, the chairman of the ISSI Old Students Association, Barr Esueme Dan Kikile, said the Back to School Project was a way members of the association could appreciate the school and their teachers who gave them the foundation which made them what they are today.

Earlier, the principal of the school, Lady Mercy Ezekiel-Hart, while receiving some food items donated to the school, expressed joy that the seed of knowledge sown in the former students many years ago, was not in vain.