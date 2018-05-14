Sports Foundation Tasks Parents On Morals

A Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Kodian Tennis Foundation (KTF) has called on parents to teach their children good manners, because some children have lost morals.

The coordinator of the foundation, Stella Epegu made the call at the closing ceremony of the just concluded First Rivers State Sports Development Initiative (RSSDI) for Under 17 at the Alfred Diette-Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

She said, parents should get close to their children and know the type of things they do within and outside the house, saying that many children have lost out due to their involvement in immoral acts.

Epegu explained that her job is to coach children on how to play tennis, adding that parents have more time with their children than the coach.

“The coaches spent short time with the children during training session”, she said.

The coordinator stated that, during the holiday period, the foundation invite doctors without boarders to teach the children about morals and sex education.

According to her, she train children in some academies to become future tennis stars, saying that she had discovered and groomed many talents through the foundation, noting that tournament is very important for children to be exposed.

“Parents should encourage their children to partake in sporting activities,” she stated.

She appealed to the state government to organise more sporting activities in the state and commended the organisers of the RSSDI for Under 17 for doing a good job, and also the many children who partook in the tournament.

Kiadum Edookor