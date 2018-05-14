Royal Father Hails Wike Over Sports Award

The Power of Sports Award given to Governor Nyesom Wike by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), has continued to generate reactions among sports lovers within and outside the state.

This latest came from the Paramount ruler of Woji Community, Eze Oha Evo III, Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Leslie Eke when he spoke with Tidesports at Woji in Obio/Apkor Local Government Area of Rivers State at the weekend.

He said the governor merited the award after he hosted the African Wrestling Championship (AWC) in the state, recently.

Eze Eke, noted that such display of sports development gave him international recognition by organisations like AIPS.

Supporting the views of former South African President, Nelson Madela that sports has the power to change the world, he said that Governor Wike has marketed the state to the world through sports development.

The Woji / Evo kingdom monarch, who lauded the decision of the group over nomination of Wike for the award, said it has proven that sports can bring both peace and unity to the world.

Noting that the prestigious AIPS award had been given to about four persons at the global level which include the Rivers State Governor and the immediate past president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Jacques Rogge of Belgium.

He maintained that the record vividly explained how important and prestigious the award was in the eye of the world.

The monarch recalled that the AIPs was over nine decades old, added that they should do more to sports development in Africa.

He has also called on Governor Wike not to rest on his oars, but to continue to raise the bar of sports in the state.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike received the Power of Sports Award by AIPS on May 9, 2018 in Brussels Belgium in recognition of his dogged determination towards sports development in Nigeria.