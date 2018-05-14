Rainstorm: Blackout Still In Parts Of PH

Electricity is yet to be restored in all the areas affected by last weeks’ rainstorm even as the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has commenced work to replace most of the damaged property.

The Tide gathered that about 311 electricity poles and feeder pillars belonging to the distribution firm were destroyed last week Monday’s rainstorm in some parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

The areas affected include; Elioparanwo, Rumuokoro, Rumuola, Rumuadolu, Rumuokuta, Orazi , Rumuomoi,Wokoma, Bori Camp and some parts of the Government Reserved Area and these areas are still in darkness.

Residents who spoke with The Tide said they were yet to see the PHED officials coming to work on the destroyed equipment.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that damaged poles with other associated materials such as 150mm aluminum conductors spanning over 32,000 meters were among other equipment destroyed by the storm.

When contacted the Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, John Onyi said technicians of the firm had commenced work in some of the areas which were affected.

Onyi said the firm is not relaxing on its earlier promise to ensure that electricity is restored in those areas.

He said that the firm has taken stock of the damaged items and its technicians had gone to the field to ensure that power was restored in all the affected areas.

He also reminded the public of the dangers of trading or erecting structures under high tension lines, urging them to always obey safety rules, especially during this raining season and also keep away from the power line right of way.

Meanwhile, PHED may commence disconnection of power to debtors to enable it replace some of the effected property of the distribution firm.

Last week, the firm appointed debt recovery professional to help recover some of her debt.

The move is to help recover some losses the firm suffered due to the destruction of most of her property within last week.

It would be recalled that the firm lost about 311 poles and other equipment in last week’s rainstorm.