Police To Parade DPO Killers,’ Morrow

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested the killers of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rumuolumeni, SP Kingsley Chukwegu and that they will be paraded at the police headquarters tomorrow.

The State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed disclosed this when he received in audience members of Imo State University Alumni, Rivers State branch, who paid him a condolence visit in his office.

Zaki who did not mention the name of the suspected assasins arrested however, said the two handsets belonging to the late DPO and the rifle used to kill him, had been recovered from the suspects.

He disclosed that the command was still in a mourning state over the loss of the DPO, adding that the news of his death came to the command with a rude shock.

According to the state commissioner of police, those arrested had given useful information to the police and are also helping in the investigation on how to arrest fleeing suspects.

Zaki described the late Rumuolumeni divisional police officer as a gallant and hardworking officer who always responded to distress calls no matter the circumstances and assured members of his immediate family and the association of the command’s determination to bring justice in the matter.

Earlier in his speech, the spokesperson and leader of the association, Barr Emmanuel John thanked the command for their tireless effort in arresting the suspected killers.

Barr John, who is also the chairman of the burial committee for the late DPO, said the condolence visit was to intimate the commissioner and the command with the burial details of the slained Divisional Police Officer.