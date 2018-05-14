PCRC Declares Rivers Safe For Investment

Chairman of the Rivers State Police Community Relations Committee PCRC, Casca Ogosu has assured that Rivers State is safe for investment and nightlife.

In an interview with journalists in the state capital, the PCRC chairman stressed that “Rivers State is bubbling with nightlife as nightclubs and other businesses, including fun seekers are carrying on their activities without fear of intimidation or harassment”.

Ogosu however, urged politicians in the state to make it peaceful and habitable and not to heat up the polity in the state.

“Our politicians are demarketing the state for political reasons. Politicians should not heat up the polity in the state and then run to Abuja, they should make the state peaceful and habitable”.

He urged the media to emphasise the remarkable developments across the state in their reports as against the hype of insecurity in their reports, adding that no community in the world is devoid of such challenges.

The PCRC chairman however, frowned at the level of funding and maintenance culture in security apparatus in the state.