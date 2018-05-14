Obaseki Extols Virtues Of Motherhood

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed mothers for their immense contribution to nation building, sustaining families and contributing to economic growth through their various professions, vocations, and businesses.

The governor, who said this in commemoration of Mother’s Day marked yesterday, maintained that mothers play critical roles in homes and workplace and deserved praise for how expertly they have alternated these roles.

According to him, “Today’s celebration presents yet another opportunity to appreciate mothers for their sacrifices, love, care and unflinching commitment to family and society. Their uncompromising faith in family ideals and transfer of same have sustained the society thus far.

“Even in the face of challenging work culture, they have shone brightly, conquering several odds to be the super humans they are. It is in this light that the state government is executing reforms to make the roles of mothers easier. We are executing empowerment programmes, making the workplace friendlier and implementing more policies to lessen the load on mothers,” he said.

He emphasised that mothers deserved to be celebrated for their role in nurturing the family, which forms the basic foundation of the society, noting that mothers have played active roles in government’s campaign against social ills such as human trafficking, child abuse, kidnapping and other crimes.

Obaseki said, “My administration will continue to implement policies that will empower mothers, through the various socio-economic policies aimed at wealth creation for women in the state. “ Edo women lent their support for the campaign against human trafficking after witnessing the horrors their children go through when they embark on dangerous journeys through land to Europe.”