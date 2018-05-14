NOA Tasks LG On June 16 Polls

The Rivers State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Oliver Wolugbom has called on the people of Ogu/Bolo to ensure that they actively participate in the forthcoming June16, 2018 Local Government Elections and the 2019 General Elections by getting their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) as that was the first step towards credible elections.

Wolugbom stated this during an interactive forum on security sensitisation and re-orientation programme on peaceful and orderly conduct of elections in Rivers State held in Ogu, headquarters of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, recently.

The state director reiterated the importance of peaceful co-existence in the development of any society, and applauded the chiefs and people of the area for their peaceful disposition.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council Caretaker Committee, Alabo Francis Ada Ebenezer had assured that the chiefs and people of the local government area were peace loving.

He further assured NOA delegation and participants at the forum of security before, during and after the elections, and called on the supervisory and regulatory agencies to conduct the elections in a free, fair and credible manner.

It would be recalled that the LGA chairmen of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and MEJA Party were present at the forum, and pledged to maintain the peace presently prevalent in the area.