‘Modular Refineries’ Approval May Spark Off Protest’

A non-governmental group, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) has urged the Federal Government to make public those issued licenses to establish modular refineries as mobilisation commences for protest across the region.

The group made the demand over the weekend and alleged that those the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) issued licenses to establish the modular refineries are not known and may not have come from the region.

In a statement signed last Saturday by the Chairman and Director of Publicity, Godswil Dagogo and Gift Davies, respectively, the group said the people of the region have been taken for a ride for too long and need to end their silence.

They lamented that even though their youths may get employment through the establishment of the refineries, it is important to know who the owners are and the basis for selection.

The group urged all pressure groups in the region to resist any attempt to continue to manipulate them for the Federal Government aims and objectives.

The Tide gathered that the establishment of the modular refineries is part of efforts by the Federal Government to end illegal refining of crude and also create employment and wealth among residents of the Niger Delta.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) issued licenses to 35 firms for the establishment of modular refineries through the DPR.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC,Dr.Maikanti Baru, while making this known last week, said the measure is part of the corporation’s commitment to actualising the December 2019 target set by the Federal Government to end the importation of petroleum products into the country.

Baru explained that in terms of refining and production of local petroleum products, the ongoing arrangement with the original builders of the refineries will return them to at least 90 percent capacity utilization before the 2019 deadline.

He noted that the long cherished dream of transforming Nigeria from a net exporter of crude oil to a net exporter of petroleum products would in the months ahead transform into a reality.