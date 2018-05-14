Lawmaker Knocks Peterside Over Comments On Wike

The Lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), Hon Kelechi Nwogu has flayed the defeated governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 governorship election in Rivers State, Dr Dakuku Peterside over his comment that Governor Wike will go to jail in 2019.

In a swift reaction to Peterside’s comments on Rythm93.7 current affairs programme, View Point, Nwogu said that the comment was insulting and a show of ingratitude considering Governor Wike’s excellent performance in the delivery of projects in Rivers State within his few years of stewardship.

He challenged Peterside who is the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to publish the projects he executed as a former commissioner for works and charged security agencies to probe his (Peterside’s) comment.

Nwogu, who is the leader of the Etche Ethnic Legislative Forum, commended Wike over the flag off of the 18 kilometre road in Omuma and the other numerous projects in various parts of the state.

He stated that the RVHA enjoys a robust relationship with Governor Wike, noting that his landmark achievements in the state would pave the way for him to be re-elected in 2019.

Taneh Beemene