Katty Urges RSG To Rebuild Poly

The Rivers State Government has been urged to fasttrack the process of rebuilding the dilapidated infrastructures at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt affected by the recent windy rainstorm that wrecked havoc in some part of the state recently in other to restore full academic and non academic activities in the institution.

The Arch-Bishop of Anglican Communion Niger Delta North Dioceses Emminence Ignatius Katty made the call when he led other Anglican Clergy to pay a sympathetic visit to the Polytechnic, last Friday.

Katty said he led a high delegation of the Anglican Clergy and other faithful to the school in order to sympathise with the management and students of the institution over the devastated windy rainstorm that destroyed many infrastructures in the school.

The Clergy while expressing the sympathy of the Anglican Communion to the institution over there present condition, however thank God Almighty for not allowing any recorded human casualty during the unfortunate incident.

He described the incident as an act of God and prayed the good lord to use the present predicament to remember the polytechnic.

Bishop Katty while praying for the state government and the school authority urged the state government to exercise the political will to ensure that the institution come out of its present situation.

Earlier in his speech, the Rector, Capt Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, Dr Samuel Kalagbor thanked the Anglican bishop and his team for the visit, adding that there visitation has rekindled their hope that the school was not alone in this period of its challenging moment.

He expressed hope that the state government will intervene quickly to restore full academic and non academic activities in the school and added that the recent visit of Honourable Commissioners for Education and Special Duties to the school was an indicator of the state government desire and commitment to remedy the situation within the shortest period of time.