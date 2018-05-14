IYC Plans To Resist Malabu Deal Probe

Ijaw youths under the

aegis of the Ijaw Youth Congress(IYC) says it will resist attempt to prosecute an indigene of the Niger Delta region over an alleged oil block.

The group protested against perceived persistent investigation into the Oil Prospecting License, OPL 245, popularly known as Malabu Oil Deal, warning that they would no longer tolerate the persecution of the owner, Chief Dan Etete, under any guise.

The Chairman of the group,Tare Pourre who expressed sadness during a protest in Yenagoa last Friday that only an indigene of the region would be the only one to be singled out among many.

Pourre, argued that it was disheartening that only the Malabu Oil block among others awarded at the same time had been singled out for investigation and persecution of the owner by the Federal Government.

The youths displayed placards with different inscriptions, such as: “Leave Malabu Oil block alone, “Malabu Oil block is our right, “Ijaws deserve oil wells,” “Prosecute your northern oil blocks owners,”Arrest Dan Etete and prepare for showdown,” among others.

He explained that the resolution to speak up against the investigation of OPL 245 was reached during the central zonal congress of IYC, pointing out that Ijaw youth would begin to express their position from this week during the annual Isaac Boro Day celebration.

According to him, “ You might recall that in 1998 it was not only OPL245 that was awarded.

“How come nothing is said about the ones that were awarded to northerners”, he asked.