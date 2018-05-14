India Spends $74m On Projects In Nigeria -High Commissioner

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Nagabhushana Reddy says that India has invested more than $74 million on projects in Nigeria this year.

Reddy made this known in Aba yesterday during the Indian Universities Alumni Association, Aba Chapter symposium and cultural fiesta.

He said that Indian government was handling a Solar PhotoVoltaic Renewable Micro-Utility (REMU) project in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria valued at 8.36 million dollars.

According to him, a 50 megawatts Solar Power Plant was also being installed in Bauchi state at the cost of 66.6 million dollars.

He said that India in 2016, approved $60million and $30 million for power projects in Kaduna and Cross River states respectively, while similar project was being processed at $40million for Enugu State.

The High Commissioner said that India fully supports Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth plan through promoting its agriculture and allied sectors as a means of improving the global economy.

Reddy, represented by his deputy, Subhash Chand said that the Nigerian-Indian bilateral relationship in the education sector remains ‘a proud history,’ and of great importance and would be sustained.

He commended the Aba chapter for the initiative and promised that India would always support them.

Meanwhile, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State used the opportunity to call on Indian government to establish a tricycle assembly in Aba to serve the large number of residents patronising it.

He said that Aba was once known for production of textiles but regretted that its textile factories have become moribund.

He therefore called on the Indians to come help restore the Aba textile mills to enable it serve the people and create more jobs.

Ikpeazu was represented at the occasion by Mr Emma Emeruwa, Chairman, Aba South LGA.

In his speech, the President, Indian Universities Alumni Association, Aba Chapter, Chief Ben Egwuonwu said the association was formed in 1985 by Dr Bon Asiegbu.

He said that since inception, the association had contributed positively towards the relations between the two countries by stopping discriminatory policies against Nigerians including the alumnae.

He also said that it had helped to solve the problem of rejection of Indian Universities alumni by Indian companies in Nigeria.