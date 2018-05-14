Importers’ Association Boss Resigns …Cites Members’ Recalcitrance

The President of Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Dr Raph John has said that his resignation as the association’s president was on the ground of maintaining his hard earned integrity and good image.

He announced his resignation last Friday while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt.

John, who doubles as President of Maritime and Energy Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON), said that he had no better option than to quit when things began to go anti-clock wise in IMAN.

According to him, members’ unwillingness to follow instructions was part of the reasons for his resignation in order to maintain his good image in the maritime industry.

He hinted that he met the group at a precarious stage with a lot of challenges and revived it to an enviable position.

The immediate past president of IMAN, who went memory lane, recalled how his administration brought the group closer to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other federal outfits including the military and para- military outfits.

He said that many would be surprised by his action due to his level of commitment in development of the group.

The MEMPON President said that he would come up with something new at the appropriate time and hinted that he still remain as a maritime operator.

The letters reads in part: “I wish to resign my appointment as President of Importers Association of Nigeria. I thank you for the opportunity offered to me to serve the nation.”

As a leader, he promised to always render assistance where necessary in the course of the group as regards the way forward.

The resignation letter was copied to all stakeholders in the industry, the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Army, Police, among others.