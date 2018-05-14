Grassroots Coach Solicits For Support

The head coach of Oceanic Star Football Club of Bille in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Bruce Balafama has appealed to well-meaning individual philanthropists and corporate bodies to support grassroots football in the state.

He made the appeal at the weekend after a football match between the Oceanic Star FC and DlLine United Fc in Igbokwu field at D/Line in Port Harcourt. The match ended 1-0 in favour of the D-Line United Fc.

Balafama said, his boys played well but lost the match, saying that loss against a good team was not a bad result, adding that his team is just a month old.

“They are just coming out from the creek, with time they will do better”, Balafama said.

He stated that his players lack experience because was their first time playing a match in Port Harcourt since the team was formed.

“It is a new team, with time they will blend well”, he stated.

The head coach explained that brining new team together is not easy, adding that the team does not have training pitch but that within just a short period he had discovered some talented players.

“I want to discover talents. The team is going to be a great team in future”, he added.

According to him, he his optimistic that they will do well because just a month old, they have demonstrated skills as if they have played for months, adding that playing in the village is different from playing with an experience team in Port Harcourt.

“Their performance has shown that they will do well when they play together for at least a year,” he said.

The only goal scorer of the match, Ofime Emeka of the D/Line United FC said he was satisfied after scoring the only goal of the match and added that in the first half they were struggling without teamwork.

The second half saw their coach made some changes that improve the game.

“I am happy for scoring the only goal of the match”, Emeka said.

Kiadum Edookor