Enugu East Makes Choice For Senate

Indigenes of Enugu East Senatorial District resident in Rivers State have urged a United kingdom-based member of the International Bar Association, Professor Jehu Onyekwere Nnaji to vie for a senatorial seat in the next general elections.

Those who made the call were executives and members of Enugu East Development Union resident in Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State.

They made the call in Port Harcourt after a meeting to sensitise other indigenes of the area and as well to convince Nnaji to make up his mind to contest for the red chamber.

The group vowed that they were ready to stick their necks for Nnaji to emerge as the member of the National Assembly.

Those who spoke with The Tide included the spokesman of the union, Emeka Harrison, Ex Officio member, Nwabuchi Christopher and Organising Secretary, Bright Ewurum who were members of the community Development Unions of the Senatorial District in Port Harcourt.

They recalled how Nnaji had assisted many Nigerian immigrants to secure resident permit to stay in various countries in Europe, after winning court cases in favour of the immigrants.

They noted that Nnaji had held several positions internationally and concluded community services, including the protection of workers rights and welfare services, provision of shelter and food supplies for new immigrants.

The Union executives expressed the hope that Nnaji, if elected into the Red chamber, would ensure that the entire Enugu East senatorial zone would benefit immensely from the federal government.

“We believe it’s for the benefit of our people irrespective of party affiliation. We need people who are ready to work for his victory both at party level and general election.

“Nnaji is a member of the International Law Society, USA, American Society of International law, International Political Science Association and American Political Science Association’’, they said.

They said Nnaji is currently providing enlightenment programme on the protection of the environment to foreigners and citizens, and on the environmental benefits of waste segregation.