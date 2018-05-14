ASALGA Boss Flays Attack On Judiciary Complex

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Asari Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA), Hon Tubotamuno Dick has condemned the attack on the state Judiciary, by persons believed to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Describing the incidence as the height of desperation and threat to democracy, the ASALGA boss, who claimed to be an eye witness of the attack in Port Harcourt, said he recognised APC members from his area who participated in the attack.

Dick warned APC against making the state suffer the brunt of their internal crisis, saying that the judiciary was an important arm of government constitutionally empowered to protect the rights of individuals.

He stated that any attempt to scuttle the activities of the judiciary would be injurious to the democratic process.

The CTC Chairman commended the judiciary for remaining uncowed to the antics of the APC in the state to truncate its process, describing the court injunction on the party primaries as proper.

He stated that Rivers people would resist every attempt by the APC in the state to breach security.

The Tide gathered that the violent fracas that ensued at the judiciary complex, leading to destruction of properties was ignited by attempt by APC members loyal to the Minister of Transport and former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi to stop aggrieved members in the party loyal to Senator Magnus Abe from obtaining an interlocutory injunction on the party’s local government congress in the state.

The aggrieved APC members were said to have picked holes in the conduct of the party’s congresses in the state, on the ground of breach of internal democracy.

Taneh Beemene