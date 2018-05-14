Advertising Group Consoles PH Residents Over Storm Disaster

The Rivers State chapter of the Adversting Practitioners Association of Nigeria has commiserated with residents of Port Harcourt and its environs who suffered losses as a result of last Monday’s windstorm in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the association, Frank Aribodor, and the public relations officer, Daye Dapa, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Friday.

The statement called on members of the association whose bill boards were affected to visit such bill boards and ensure immediate maintenance.

The chairman in the statement expressed the need for urgent maintenance of the affected bill boards saying that the people’s lives and other social amenities were at risk in the affected areas.

The chairman, however, dismissed the insinuation that some of the billion boards that fell as a result of the windstorm in the state were not properly erected, stating that such insinuation was false.

The statement also called on members of the association within Port Harcourt zone to always conform with international best practices, while erecting bill boards.

The association further called on the residents to bear any arising losses, saying that such incidents are acts of God.

Meanwhile, road users and residents around G.R.A junction in Port Harcourt are calling on government to investigate the bill boards buildings affected by last Monday’s windstorm in the state.

Speaking with The Tide, Mr Micheal Odum expressed the need for government to investigate the standard of the buildings and bill boards affected by the windstorm, alleging that the affected property were not built to required standards.

Also, Mrs Beatrice Ubong said there was need for government to take proactive measures to correct some certain things, especially the way people building and erect objects along major roads. She said, any property to be built along the busy areas have to be certified by government’s approved engineers as well as governments agencies.

Ubong said thunderstorm could not easily destroy buildings, except the foundation of the buildings was not solid.

Enoch Epelle