Workers Hail RSG Over Biometric Eexercise

The Rivers State Government has been commended over the smooth process of the ongoing biometric exercise in the state.

Some civil servants who bared their minds in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, said it was a sign of an administration that is driven by a good administrator.

A civil servant, who only gave her name as Rita, noted that the mode of operation was superb when compared with the previous administrations.

She said that in the past, workers were subjected to long queues for hours with little or no result.

Rita narrated how she spent few minutes and was captured the same day.

Also speaking, Chioma Amadi who refused to mention her ministry, said that the beauty of this current biometric exercise was the immediate collective of the identification card (ID).

She lamented how several man hours were lost in the past in an attempt to collect ID card.

The Tide gathered that the aim of the exercise was to ensure that every worker’s data/record was intact and up to date.

Another reason, it was learnt, was to check fraudulent acts of some workers who might have given wrong information about themselves.

Others also appealed with the government to introduce a system that would enable a total electronic process so as to reduce human pressure during biometric capturing.

It would be recalled that the present administration has carried out biometric exercise twice in a bid to sanitise the civil service system.