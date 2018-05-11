Team Nigeria Assures Better Performance In AYG

Director, Department of Grassroots Sports Development, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr. Ademola Are, has expressed optimum that Team Nigeria would perform better at the 2018 African Youth Games (AYG) in Algeria.

Are told Tidesports source in Abuja that Nigeria would take part in 23 sports at the games.

He said that the ministry was working hard to open camping this month (May), ahead of the games slated to hold from July 19 to July 28 in Algeria.

Are said that the camp would hold in four centres: Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Jos, adding that, the centres were carefully chosen because of their peculiarities.

“Nigeria is expected to storm Algeria in full force, to ensure that we come out successfully.

“We want to be at least, in the first three nations at the games. The camp is going to be at a stretch and from the camp we move to Algeria for the games.

“We are putting all arrangements in place to ensure the camp will open soonest. We are looking at 23 sports to give all athletes of age 15 years the opportunity to excel,’’ he said.

Are said that about 200 athletes would be participating in the AYG, adding that AYG was a developmental programme and a qualification for Youths Olympics.

“Nigeria stands a very good chance in this AYG and I can tell you that we will do well, even in swimming that people think Nigeria is not doing well.

“We will do well in all the sports. I can assure you. The last edition of AYG we came third, that is why we want to maintain our stand and probably surpass it.

“We have been doing very well in the youth games since its inception and we hope to build on our successes,’’

The director noted that the games had continued to help Nigeria to grow her athletes to become better.

“AYG is a developmental programme, most of our athletes in the 2018 Commonwealth Game were grown through this process, some were identified two years again from the National Youth Games in Ilorin.

“It is a gradually process, it is not something that we can wake up today and say we will start winning medal at the Olympics.

“One has to go through this process; graduating from one step to another and God’s willing, we will get there”.

Are said that with Nigerian youth performance at various championships, Nigeria would make great impact in the next four to five years in sports around the world.