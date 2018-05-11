Second Runway Project Begins At A’Ibom Airport

Consternation of a second run-way that will serve as alternative taxi way for aircraft in the event of future maintenance work on the first runway has began at the Akwa- Ibom State- Owned airport.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke who disclosed this to newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, weekend on his way to Abuja said everything is being done under the able leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel to expand the airport.

Luke described the Akwa-Ibom airport at Uyo, as the best State-owned airport in the country, pointing out that the government is ensuring that there is no hitch in operations, especially in the run-way area.

“We would not like what happened in Abuja recently to repeat in Akwa- Ibom where the entire airport was closed for some months because of repair and maintenance work on the run-way.

“Because there was no alternative taxi-way, that was why the entice airport went out of use, and the Kaduna airport become the alternative then,’’ he said.

On other infrastructural facilities at the airport, the speaker said that government is still talking with private investors for repairs and maintenance of infrastructure to see how they can get the facilities to be managed.

According to him, the landing service at the airport is quite fantastic as every other thing that is required are being put in place as the airport is expanding.

Luke however, commended the efforts of Governor Emmanuel, whom he described as a captain, adding that the governor is truly ensuring that nothing is lacking at the airport, which truly will be a testimony that the airport is the best State-owned airport in the country so far.

Corlins Walter