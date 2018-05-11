RSG To Close Trans Amadi/Zoo Abattoir Market

Rivers State Government says it will close the Trans Amadi/Oginigba/Zoo abattoir and market in two weeks’ time because of the vandalisation of government property around the Trans Amadi / Zoo Roundabout by hoodlums who use these places to perpetrate criminality in the area.

A statement issued today in Port Harcourt by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications Barr Emma Okah said the Govt can no longer tolerate the alarming degree of criminality that define lives in that axis.

In addition, the place has become an environmental disaster in our State and every effort made by the Govt. to enthrone sanity and crime-free regime there has been stoutly resisted by these hoodlums. In some cases Govt officials have been assaulted and shot at by these criminal elements in their bid to assert supremacy.

Accordingly, all those carrying on business at the slaughter as well as other traders in the slaughter market and it’s environ are hereby requested to vacate the place in two weeks’ time.

“Rivers State Government will unfailingly shut down the market at the expiration of the grace period” Okah said, warning that traders who refuse to vacate the abbatoir and the market will face the law at the appropriate time.