RSG Inaugurates C’ttee On Ifoko, Tema Boundary Dispute

The Rivers State Boundary Commission says it was committed to use it’s authority to foster peace and development in all communities in the state

The state Deputy Governor, and Chairman, Rivers State Boundary Commission, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo disclosed this while inaugurating the Technical Committee on Ifoko and Tema Community Boundary Disputes in Asari Toru Local Government Area, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Banigo said, ”as a people we cannot develop, mix up and take our rightful position in the comity of states and nations if we allow such disputes to have its way in our communities”.

According to the deputy governor, ”following a report written to us on boundary issues, a stake holder’s meeting between Ifoko and Tema Communities in Asari Toru’ Local Government Area was held on the 13th of February, 2018. Where both parties were asked to sign a peace accord, to enable the Boundary Commission tackle the matter”.

She, however, regretted that one faction refused to sign initially, which led to hostilities during the Easter period, noting that it was the quick intervention of Governor Nyesom Wike, who deployed security agencies into the area, that prevented the violence from escalating.

Banigo advised members of the technical committee to adhere strictly to the terms of reference in order to ensure that the matter is settled amicably.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim thanked the state government for the confidence reposed in the Technical Committee, stressing that he and his members would look at all issues dispassionately to bring about a fair, objective and balanced report that will ultimately lead to peace in the area.

Members of the Technical Committee are:

Pst. Paulinus Nsirim (Chairman)

Charles Nweneka (Secretary)

Patrick Enebeli (Rep. HAG)

Sir. Precious Saiah (Rep. S.G)

Jared S. Okechukwu (Rep. Asalga) DPO Asalga

DSS Asalga

Benson Eze Benjamin

Chief Fubara T. Akoko (Ifoko)

Chief Fubara Gillis Kala-Suku (Ifoko)

Chief Tamunopiriye Tamunoyeb (Ifoko)

Barrister Karibo Douglas (Ifoko)

Surv. Anitor Cletus Cooke (Ifoko)

Chief M.G. Amasa (Tema)

Chief Kenneth Amatoru (Tema)

Chief Innocent Warmate (Tema) Faye Dikio, Esq, SAN Surv. Somiete P. Princewill (Tema)

TERMS OF REFERENCE:

To hear and receive presentations from parties, which includes Court Judgments, Survey Plans/Maps, and any other relevant documents/instruments that will assist in the resolution of the dispute.

To advise generally on the boundary between Ifoko and Tema Communities in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

To determine/trace the boundary line between Ifoko and Tema communities in Asari-Toru Local Government Area in line with necessary valid documents/instruments as may be presented before the Technical Committee; to recommend for demarcation boundary between Ifoko and Tema in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, to enable the office of the Survey General to emplace concrete pillars and monuments.

To work within reasonable budgeting limit in line with the present economic realities in the country and to submit report within three months to the Rivers State Boundary Commission.