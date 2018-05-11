Rivers Agog As Wike Returns With ‘Power Of Sports’ Award …Gov Stops Over At Project Sites …Again Warns Against Street Trading …NUJ Hails Gov On Award

Rivers people yesterday trooped to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa to celebrate Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as he returned with the “Power of Sports” Award.

The International Sports Press Association-Africa (AIPS) Africa had conferred the Power of Sports Award in a ceremony last Wednesday in Belgium witnessed by sports journalists from 108 countries.

Accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, Wike returned to the love and support of Rivers people who sang his praises for doing the state proud.

Defying the heavy rains, Rivers people declared their unflinching support for the governor in his commitment to change the fortunes of the state.

Wike said that the award would only spur him to further dedicate himself to the construction of a New Rivers State, adding that investments of his administration would earn the state global acclaim.

He reiterated that the state’s investments in sports, especially the Real Madrid Football Academy was to empower youth with the right footballing skills and education to conquer the world.

The construction of the Real Madrid Football Academy would be flagged off on May 28, 2018 in an international event in Port Harcourt.

Wike said: “I wish to reiterate our resolve to continue to tap the benefits of sport to advance social cohesion, peace and progress in Rivers State.”

Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Emeka Woke, who welcomed the Rivers State governor alongside other Rivers people, said that the state has transformed into an international reference point because of the outstanding developmental strides of the Governor.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike on his return from Brussel yesterday appealed to street traders to desist from displaying their wares on major roads.

Governor Wike also described as unfortunate the attack of Government Officials restoring sanity on the roads by hoodlums at the Slaughter Market in Port Harcourt. .

He gave the management of the market two days to produce the hoodlums or face sanctions.

He said that nobody will be allowed to disrupt the development process of the state, under any guise.

The govenor spoke with the traders during his inspection visits to project sites on Thursday after returning Brussels where he was honoured with the Power of Sports Award by the International Sports Press Association Africa.

He said that apart from the fact that the traders damage portions of the roads recently constructed and deface the roads, street trading poses danger to the traders who are susceptible to accidents.

He urged the traders to move into different markets across Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas constructed for business activities.

He said: “Please don’t trade on the streets. What you are doing damage and deface the roads. My plea is that you go into the markets for your safety and the aesthetics of the city.”

Governor Wike said that the state government will take sustained measures to check illegal street trading, hence his personal involvement with the sensitization of traders.

He added that the meshed wires fences are beings installed on roads in areas prone to street trading to keep the traders off the roads.

“As we are working on these roads, everyone is happy. We will not allow street traders destroy the beauty of the city”, he said.

During the inspection yesterday, Governor Wike visited National Industrial Court, Mother and Child Hospital, Restaurants and Cinema, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, Judges Quarters, Slaughter Road, Reconstruction of Government Offices at Mile One Fly Over,Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Land Reclamation at Ogbunabali/Nkpogu, Oil Mill-Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Abacha Road, Mgboshimini Primary Health Care , Doctors Quarters among other projects.

Governor Wike said that intense projects inspection will continue ahead of the third year anniversary.

Majority of the projects visited by Governor Wike will be commissioned during the administration’s third year anniversary.

Governor Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the project sites, emphasising that the joy of Rivers people at the execution of projects is a motivation.

In a related development, the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on the conferment of Africa ‘Power of Sports’ award on him by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in Brussels, Belgium.

The NUJ, in a statement signed by its Acting Chairman, Uche Agbam and Acting Secretary, Anayo Onukwugha, described the award as well deserved, considering the governor’s contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria, and Africa in general.

The union said the recent hosting of the African Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt as well as the renovation of the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex were some of the feats achieved by the governor in the area of sports development.

“We are not surprised that AIPS conferred this revered award on Governor Nyesom Wike. The governor is the first African to be conferred with the ‘Power of Sports’ award. We believe that the governor’s immense contributions to sports development in Nigeria, and Africa in general, attracted the award.

“Recently, Rivers State hosted the whole of Africa in the African Wrestling Championship. Also, the renovation of the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex is another eloquent testimony of Governor Wike’s commitment to the development of sports,” the union added.

