Opobo / Nkoro Residents Fear Epidemic Outbreak Over Water Shortage

The recent scarcity of potable drinking water in Opobo / Nkoro Local Government Area is posing fears on the residents who depend on well and other unhygienic sources of waters for domestic and other purposes.

Investigations carried out by The Tide revealed that the residents of the area are apprehensive of the outbreak of epidemic, following the scarcity of water for the past eight months running.

The Tide gathered satchet water popularly called (pure water) sold between 20 and 50 per satchet in the local government area, a development which some respondents described as outrageous, ridiculous and unbelievable.

Some respondents visited by this reporter said the scarcity was necessitated by the Federal Government’s ban on the importation of raw materials for water treatment and package.

They said it was imperative for government in the area to take the health of its citizenry serious by putting the water sector on the priority list.

They urged the leadership of the local government area and the Rivers State government to wade into the situation by ensuring that the taps and mono-pumps among other water facilities were functional. According to the residents, “all the taps contain deadly chemical impurities due to the soil texture of the area. All the taps as planted by government taste salty because of the mixture of fresh and salt water.

As they put it, “what is required of the various authorities is to separate the salty taste and replace same with the normal potable water for human consumption”, they said.

A source told The Tide that even the well and other sources of water had dried up due to high demand as people wake up as early as 2 a.m. to fetch water after a long time of waiting.

Residents also called on the state government and other stakeholders especially, the European Union (EU) and UNICEF to fast-track the move made to provide well treated potable drinking water for the people of Opobo/Nkoro LGA to stem the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Bethel Toby