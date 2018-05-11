OBJ’s CNM Collapses Into ADC

The leadership of a political pressure group founded by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Coalition for Nigerian Movement, (CNM) Thursday, announced its fusion into African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This is with a view to forming a formidable force to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2019 poll. Obasanjo formerly registering as a member of Coalition for Nigerian Movement, it resolved the understanding of like minded persons and organizations across the country, Nigeria will be rescued, and that the elections of 2018 and 2019 will be used to cure the curse and afflictions of failed leadership and perpetual underdevelopment

A Co-Convener of CNM, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who made the pronouncement at a world press conference in Abuja, said with this development, the Coalition for Nigerian Movement, CNM, has ceased to exist, having formally collapsed into the political party.

He said, the decision to move in to African Democratic Congress therefore, is an appreciation of the progressive essence of the party and its untainted existence on the terrain of our nation’s politics. The former military administrator of Lagos state, who regretted the worsening state of things in the country, added,

“We have said it before and we are stating it here again that the current state of despair and despondency in our dear country is an ill wind.

“It is foreboding and can only lead to a conflagration. Between January when CNM was formed and now, can we say that the story of Nigeria has changed for the better? Have things not worsened at all levels?

According to him: “I thank all of you for being here today. You will all recall that in January this year, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, was formed by some of us across the country as a political platform to create a new generation of leaders for our country.

“Between that time and today, a lot of grounds has been covered in achieving the set goals. One of such is what we are doing here today – the formal fusing of – our movement into the African Democratic Congress. “Beyond what we are doing here today, we put our countrymen and women, old and young, on notice that they should expect more from us; that they should expect deepened political engagements across platforms in the coming days and weeks. In other words, this is just the first in a multi layered action plan to give back the country to its much deprived people.

“As we stated in January during the launch of the CNM, we are taking on this task not minding the inconveniences and other expected and unexpected consequences of our efforts at reinventing the country.

“We admit that structural inadequacies and failure of leadership have robbed our country of greatness.

“We also note that a future of greatness for Nigeria will only be birthed by a new generation of youthful leaders with fresh ideas and knowledge of what it takes to govern a 21 st century nation”.