Nigeria’s Tennis Deserves Upgrade – ITF

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Supervisor at the just-concluded ITF Pro-Circuit Futures tennis tournaments, Patrick Kamuhia, has said that Nigeria’s professional tennis deserves ITF upgrade.

Kamuhia told Tidesports source that judging by the quality of facilities and the display of tennis talents at the three-legged ITF Pro-Circuit tournaments staged in Abuja, the country was ready for an upgrade.

“It was a successful tournament. We had players from over 20 countries that took part in the tournaments in the last three weeks. I think it is a very good assessment for Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s facilities have been tested and clearly it has showed that this event can be upgraded so that there will be more prize money for higher-ranking players to take part.

“I think the three finals have been good. I am particularly impressed that some of the players who participated have the opportunity to progress in the rankings.

“I am also impressed by the participation of Nigerians, and I think one or two of them got ranking points,” the Kenyan told Tidesports source.

Tidesports source reports that 13 Nigerians participated in both the singles and doubles categories, with the pair of Audu Emmanuel and Michael Junior reaching the doubles quarter-finals.

Kamuhia acknowledged that Nigeria had surpassed other countries in the ITF Futures category, but needed to do more in terms of sponsorship to attract tennis best players.

“Obviously there is a lot more we can do for Nigerian and African tennis so that our players can compete in these tournaments.

“We have to be able to pull resources together and attract sponsorship for African players to allow them compete with their foreign counterparts.

“Nigeria’s ITF Pro-Circuit Futures has the highest prize money. Most of the countries are doing $15,000 but Nigeria is doing $25,000 plus hospitality.

“The next level of tennis is the challengers and I’m sure the Nigerian officials are working towards it. The facilities are there and the umpires are very competent.

The President of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Dayo Akindoju, corroborated Kamuhia’s position, while assuring tennis lovers in Nigeria that very soon Nigeria would begin to attract some of the best tennis players.

“I urge you to keep supporting us. I want to assure you that we are working on upgrading our professional tennis to the challengers,” Akindoju said.

The ITF Pro-Circuit Tombim, Dayak and GSL tennis open tournaments came to an end on Saturday in Abuja after three weeks of professional tennis.

Joao Menezes won the Tombim and GSL tournaments, while the Brazilian was beaten to the Dayak trophy by Maximilian Neuchrist.