LG Polls: Council Boss Harps On Peace

The caretaker committee chairman of Ogun/Bolo Local Government Council, Rev. Francis Ada Ebenezer has reiterated the commitment of the people of the area to peace during the forthcoming local government council polls in the state.

Ebenezer stated this during a one-day security sensitisation and re-orientation of stakeholders meeting on peaceful and orderly conduct of election organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) at the council’s headquarters at Ogu.

He assured that the forthcoming local government elections in the area would be successful and appealed to the traditional rulers and chiefs to harp on the need to sustain the existing peace and security.

Ebenezer urged them support the agency and assured that the local government council would also support and partner them to ensure peace in Ogu/Bolo.

In his speech, the State Director of (NOA), Mr Oliver Wolugbom, decried the soot that had been ravaging the state and advised all involved to desist forthwith.

Wolugbum thanked the people of Ogu/Bolo for their peaceful nature, saying that only people of good characters should be voted into power during elections.

He warned youths against snatching of ballot boxes while appealing to security personnel and INEC to do the needful creditably.

He called on eligible voters to register and obtain their voters card to enable them vote for candidates of their choice.

In their separate speeches, the PDP Chairman in the Local Government Area, Hon Arnold Davids promised a peaceful election while his APC counterpart, Chief Israel Iboms Eleni reiterated the decision of his party not to participate in the polls.

The chairman of Mass Action Joint Alliance, (MAJA), Mr Jeremiah Adolphus said his party is ready for the pools.

Collins Barasimeye