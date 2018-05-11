Killings: Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians -SSANU, BBOG

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), yesterday, took a swipe at security chiefs in the country especially the service chiefs, saying they have failed in their responsibilities in protecting lives and property.

The National President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke stated this at the 33rd National Executive Council (NEC), meeting of the union at the Bayero University Kano (BUK), Kano State, yesterday.

He said that though the Federal Government would say that the country was not at war, for the union, with the incessant killings of innocent people, Nigeria was at war.

Ugwoke said, “Nigerian government sees itself not being at war, but to us Nigeria is at war. The way people are being killed every day is worse than anywhere there is war.

“SSANU is appealing to the Federal Government for the service chiefs to sit up. SSANU believes that the service chiefs have failed to maintain peace and security.”

He also lamented that it was only when the merchants of death had finished their heinous act that security will appear to only carry dead bodies to hospitals.

The union commended the Federal Government for the removal of tuition fees in federal universities but also advised the government to look into other charges in the university amounting to about N100,000.

“It is commendable that government has acted this way, SSANU commends the Federal Government for the abolition of tuition fees but they should go further than this, there are other fees that are being paid up to N100,000.”

Ugwoke said it was impossible for the poor parents with the N18,000 minimum wage to meet up with the academic demands of the children and asked Federal Government “to look into other fees paid in federal universities so that the children of the poor will be able to attend federal universities.”

On the political scene, the SSANU national president cautioned politicians to be mindful of their actions in order not to set the country on fire.

He said: “The leadership of various political parties should be very cautious. They should warn their members to desist from using thuggery to achieve their aims. We believe democracy has come to stay in Nigeria and people should play the game according to the rules.”

The union also said it was not comfortable with the frosty relationship between the executive and the leadership of the National Assembly, stressing that the no love lost relationship tells a bad story about the nation’s democracy.

“A situation where the mace will be snatched in the chamber during plenary does not tell good about the democracy. The National Assembly should be allowed to do its job and the executive should also be allowed to do its job.”

He told the National Assembly to without further delays pass the 2018 budget and also advised the Federal Government to always obey court orders, noting that the ongoing strike embarked by health workers was as a result of the government not keeping to agreements and not also obeying court orders.

Meanwhile, Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group on Wednesday said the Nigeria police force has fallen.

The activist made the remark on Twitter while reacting to the statement by Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris over his decision to shun the Senate for the third time.

Idris, who refused to honour Senate’s invitation over several killings across the country, had said he owed the upper legislative chamber no apology for his decision.

Reacting, Aisha urged the police to focus on carrying out its primary duty of protecting the citizens and property, blaming the leadership of IGP Ibrahim Idris for the current incompetence in the force.

She wrote: “See how incompetently the Police has fallen with it’s bad leadership of the present IG.

“Go and do your primary duty of protecting lives and properties joor.”