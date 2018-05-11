“Grammys Are Not For Nigerians” – Animashun

Media Mogul and CEO of Headies Awards, Ayo Animashun says that in truth, Nigerians don’t really need the Grammy Awards because it wasn’t made for us. He made the remark in a recent interview stressing that the makers and organisers of the Grammy Awards really do not care about artistes from this part of the world (Africa).

The Hip TV boss stated this when he was asked what limits Nigerian music from winning the Grammy awards. “I really don’t understand why Nigerians want to win the Grammys, Grammys are not for us they put everybody in one world music category, we are not their focus, the Americans are their focus, it is not for us, yes we can win awards but they don’t show us how they run the award category.

I think we should make our own awards, our own Grammy and would say it any day that Grammy is not for us. They have built something big for themselves, let them come and win the Headies, how about that? Even if it is not the Headies, let them come and win Afrima in Africa, we don’t celebrate our own things, it’s just a shame, I have been to the Grammys many times and I don’t see many African artistes, they don’t particularly care because they recognise mainly their own”.

“You are taking pictures with them, the guy is already looking somewhere else, see all the artistes that paid for international collabo, what happened?, they collect your money and they don’t want to come back, they don’t like to collabo with you and you know what, you will make so much money here if you really work hard and you will be known in the whole of Africa”.

Build your own, its just so wrong that I am the one saying this because cynics would say that he is saying it because he wants people to be associated with his award, let it be other awards, if I tell a sponsor that we should take five artistes to the Grammys they would be ready to do that, but when it comes to Headies we will be begging for sponsorship.

The Headies plague can stand head to head with any plague in the world because a lot of money is being spent to make it pure gold. We put everything in it, Grammy is not our thing lets do our thing, lets make it big and fantastic, why do you want to win Grammy, there is no world cup for music.