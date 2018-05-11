FG Insists On Airports Concessioning

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has said that the best way to attract passengers and investors and turn the nation’s airports into hubs as they had been is to concession them.

Speaking while interacting with newsmen in Lagos, shortly after meeting with stakeholders in the industry, Tuesday, the Minister said most airports such as Heathrow and some in the united Arab Emirates that the world talks about are not fully owned by government but are concessioned out in order to get excellent results.

He said that government no longer has money to invest into public property such as airports in all ramificatio, but would not also hand them over totally to private hands, so as to ensure operating standards.

“Government can no longer put money into public property like the airports, and the best way is to concession them, but we will not privatise them because we do not want to leave them off totally.

There is no other way around it, it is concessioning.

“Aviation is a money spinner, but we must do it right, we must concession the airports, starting with the four big ones, in order to grow the sector.

“We can not create a hub from the airports as they are, the wide-bodied aircraft can not be handled by these airports, the atmospheres within the airport are not the ideal, it is extremely difficult to attract passengers.

“If you go to Heathrow Airport or Dubai, you see and experience an environment you would not want to leave.

Currently we are handling about 15.million passengers annually, but with concession, the conditions of the airports can be turned around, and we can handling between 70 to 100 million annually,’’ he said.