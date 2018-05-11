Popular Nigerian Female Musician Tiwa Savage is under strong criticism from some of her fans over allegations of a romantic relationship with Wizkid. Although the pair have not commented on the issue yet, but recent photos and video of them that have emerged on line have convinced fans that they are indeed having something going on.
Reactions from fans have been mixed while some blessed the union, others are not so kind in their assessment, one even said she will be a disgrace to her family if really she is dating the father of three.
Fans Blast Tiwa Savage For Dating Wizkid
