Commissioner Urges Youths To Shun Criminality

Youths in Rivers State have been advised to shun all forms of criminal activities and join hands with Governor Wike to build a new Rivers State.

State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Tobin Akuro who said this in his office during a courtesy call by the executives of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCM) Rivers State also praised Governor Wike for his developmental strides particularly in road infrastructure, education and health, adding that in area of development, Rivers State can be compared to Abuja.

The commissioner also disclosed plans by the government to commence an empowerment programme for entrepreneurs through the disbursement of a 200 million naira interest free loan and stressed the need for the youths to avail themselves of the opportunity to improve themselves.

Akuro also thanked the youths for the visit and commended them for the cooperation so far accorded the present administration and urged them to sustain it.

Earlier, the state chairman of NYCN who is also the chairman of chairmen’s forum of NYCN, Ambassador Sukubo Sara- Igbe Sukubo, congratulated the commissioner for the appointment, pledging to support the government to succeed.

In a similar development, the commissioner, Hon Tobin Akuro has tasked staff of the ministry to cultivate the spirit of team work for effective service delivery.

Speaking during a meeting with the staff in his office, the commissioner urged them to take their work seriously.