Cleric Tasks Politicians Against Violence

Bishop, Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Tubokosiemie Abere has urged politicians against acts capable of undermining the peace and security of the country.

Rt Rev Abere made this known in his presidential address during the 2018 third session of its Fifth Synod held at St. John’s Anglican Church, Abuloma in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

He said with the general elections slated for next year, politicians should not allow their activities to undermine the collective interest of the citizens.

The clerk also called on eligible voters to get registered for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), which according to him is the veritable platform for electing leaders.

“Politics and its activities are approaching, we must be cautious, politicians must play the game by the rule”, he said.

Bishop Abere also thanked the government for the renewed interest in agriculture, but stressed the need for the government to empower farmers and fishermen by supporting them financially.

“Provide land, review the Land Use Act and make it favourable to farmers.

“Extension agricultural workers should be sent to rural areas to train farmers on new methods and technology”.

The man of God also condemned the incessant herdsmen and farmers clashes in the country, stressing that something must be done to check the situation and called for improvement in the standard of education in the country while job opportunities should be created for the teeming unemployed youths in the country.

In his exhortation, the Bishop of Uyo, Rt Rev. Prince Asukwo Antai, urged Christians to be on guard against the common enemy of mankind which is the devil.

Rt Rev Antai noted that events across the world were pointing to the eventual coming of Christ.