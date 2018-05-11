Chukwuma Wants Omoku Youth Election Suspended

The Director General of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, Dr Uche Chukwuma has called for the suspension of the Omoku youth election.

Dr Chukwuma who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said the suspension of the election would enable the security agencies to meet with all the parties involved in the election with a view to ensuring that Omoku did not witness another round of violence.

He also said that the state commissioner of police had already been briefed of a petition written by a faction of the youths urging for the election to be put on hold.

Meanwhile, Dr Chukwuma has warned against politicising security in the state.

He described the formation of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency as the best thing that had happened to the state and also warned politicians against demurketing the state.

He said that the Agency was legacy set up by the state, stressing that any attempt to set up parallel Neighbourhood watch amounted to insulting the entire Rivers State.

The retired Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP) said that rather then demarket the state, politicians should come up with plans that would advance the economy of the state.

He said that the objective of the Agency was to ensure that Rivers people contribute to the security of their community.

Dr. Chukwuma said that there would be regular interface with communities to know their problems, while Rivers youths would be regularly sensitised on the dangers of involvement in criminal activities.