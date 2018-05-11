About Dance Hall Sensation, Burna Boy

Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy was born on July 2, 1991 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital to a wealthy family. He moved to Lagos after his primary school education than to Corona Secondary school, Agbor Delta State and later went to the United Kingdom (UK). It was during his stay in the UK that he found his true calling to do music.

The Afrobeat and Reggae dance hall sensation later returned to Nigeria to pursue his career in music and in 2010 he released the single ‘Like to Party’, which not only became a hit instantly, but also made him a household name in Nigeria.

In 2013 he gained more air play with songs like ‘Yawa Dey’, ‘Run My Race’, “Smoke Some Weed” which really enjoyed massive attention. These songs got him nominated for several big awards including the Headies in 2013/2014. During the award ceremony, Burna Boy was said to be very upset at losing the category of Next rated to singer Sean Tizzle, had he won, he would have been gifted a brand new car.

He was reportedly so angry that he walked out of the ceremony after Sean Tizzle was announced the winner. He has a number of albums to his credit including the famous ‘L.I.F.E’ and “On a Space Ship” which really helped propel his career to becoming one of the biggest music talents from Africa.