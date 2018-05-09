Usm Alger Overruns Young Africans 3-0

Tanzania’s Young Africans received a harsh schooling from USM Alger with the Algerian team running out comfortable 3-0 winners in their CAF Confederations Cup, Group D match at the Stade du 5 Juillet on Sunday night.

It was the perfect start for the home side who opened the scoring after only four minutes when Oussama Darfalou found the back of the net with a clinical finish from just inside the box, 1-0.

USM Alger continued to assert their dominance after that and doubled their lead in the 33rd minute after a swift passing move was concluded with Farouk Chafai tucking the ball home, 2-0.

The Young Africans, who saw very little of the ball, tried to find their way back into the match before break but were unable to do so and entered the tunnel at half time trailing by two goals.

Ten minutes into the second half USM Alger reasserted their superiority when they found their third goal courtesy of a strike from Abderrahmane Meziane, 3-0.

The Algerian side took their foot off the pedal after that but continued to control the possession stakes as they closed the game out quite comfortably.

The other Group D match on Sunday night saw Rayon Sports and Gor Mahia play to a 1-1 draw.

The result for the Young Africans leaves them bottom of the group standings while USM Alger sit at the top after one round of fixtures.

USM Alger are next in action in Group D of the CAF Confederations Cup on Wednesday, May 16th away to Got Mahia while Young Africans will host Rayon Sports on the same day.