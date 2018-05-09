Union Advises Against Street Trading …Elects New Officers

The seven zones of United Creek Road Market Union, in old Port Harcourt Township have advised traders to desist from street trading.

The umbrella body further said that the leadership of its newly elected chairman, Hon. Gloria Kalada Nonju has brought peace, sanity and development to the market.

According to the union, the security situation in the market has also improved tremendously, adding that there is cooperation between the union and Port Harcourt City Council (PHCC).

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of Port Harcourt City Council (PHCC) market management committee, Williams Isaac, Secretary, Otonpriye Johnbull and Chairman, United Creek Road Market Traders Association, Hon. Gloria Nonju and her Secretary, Dike Austine, which was made available to The Tide at the weekend.

The statement further passed a vote of confidence and returned Hon. Nonju as chairman and 27 other officers to pilot the affairs of association for the next four years.

“We say that the union led by Hon. Gloria Kalada Nonju has eradicated excessive levies imposed on traders. Besides, we are now experiencing peace and development in the market. Security situation has tremendously improved in the market”, the statement said.

In a separate interview, Nonju also advised traders selling on the road to quit, saying that there are enough spaces in the market for traders to sell.

She explained that selling on the road has so many disadvantages, as vehicles can fail brake.

“I don’t know why people are coming outside to sell? There are spaces inside, buyers will still come inside the market to buy our goods, so there is no need to risk our lives on the road”, Nonju said.

Tonye Orabere