Union Advises Against Street Trading …Elects New Officers

By The Tide -
0
148

The seven zones of United Creek Road Market Union, in old Port Harcourt Township have advised traders to desist from street trading.
The umbrella body further said that  the  leadership of its  newly  elected  chairman,  Hon. Gloria  Kalada  Nonju has brought  peace, sanity and  development  to the  market.
According to the union,  the  security  situation in the  market  has also  improved  tremendously, adding that   there is  cooperation  between  the  union  and  Port Harcourt  City Council (PHCC).
This was  contained in a statement  signed by the chairman of Port Harcourt City Council (PHCC)  market  management  committee, Williams  Isaac,  Secretary, Otonpriye Johnbull and Chairman, United Creek Road Market Traders Association, Hon. Gloria Nonju and her Secretary, Dike  Austine, which  was  made  available  to The Tide at  the weekend.
The statement further  passed a  vote of confidence and  returned Hon. Nonju  as chairman and  27 other  officers to pilot  the  affairs  of association for the next four years.
“We say that the union led by Hon.  Gloria Kalada  Nonju has eradicated  excessive  levies imposed on traders. Besides, we are now experiencing peace and development in the market.  Security situation has tremendously improved in the market”, the statement said.
In a separate interview, Nonju also advised traders selling on the road  to quit,  saying that there are enough  spaces in the market for traders to sell.
She explained that selling on the road has so many disadvantages, as vehicles can fail brake.
“I don’t know why people are coming outside to sell? There are spaces inside, buyers will still come inside the market to buy our goods, so there is no need to risk our lives on the road”, Nonju said.

 

Tonye Orabere

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR