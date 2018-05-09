Tax Default: RIRS Threatens To Seal More Firms

The Management of the Rivers State Inland Revenue Service (RIRS) led by the Executive chair, Mr. Thank God Adoage Norte, has warned individuals and companies operating in the state to pay their taxes or have their business premises sealed.

This was made known by RIRS in an announcement Monday in Port Harcourt.

According to the information the service stated its preparedness to go against tax defaulters in the state who are depariving the state of her accrued revenue.

RIRS called on those who are yet to pay to utilize the opportunity given by the information to clear the debt or face the music for defaulters.

According to the information, RIRS has made the payment simple as companies and individuals can access its e- payment system.

It would be recalled that the service recently sealed the business premises of some banks and companies that are involved in the non-remittance of withholding taxes.

In a related development, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) last month in Port Harcourt reportedly shut offices of Benek Engineering company Ltd at Rumuodara over unremitted value added tax of #137.961, 981.53 dating back to 2014.

Also sealed were Arena Event Centre, DSV peperoni Ltd and Red and logistics which reportedly owed #25,063,999.10, #99,814,813 and #1,918,764,246, respectively.

Lilian Peters